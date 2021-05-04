Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Offers a Unique Take on the Dancing Zemo Meme

✖

At this point, it has become something of a rite of passage for PlayStation video games to intentionally ape popular memes online with GIFs of their characters doing... well, whatever the meme did. God of War did it. The Last of Us Part II did it. Even Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales did it. And now? Now Insomniac Games' latest creation, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart has gotten in on the action by recreating memes from the recent Disney+ Marvel shows -- and that includes Baron Zemo's little dance from The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

To be clear: this isn't even the first time that the team at Insomniac Games have referenced a Marvel show meme with a GIF using Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart characters. When the female Lombax character's name was revealed, they even shared a GIF of her recreating WandaVision's "Agatha All Along" meme. The dancing Zemo meme, rather than featuring the new Lombax named Rivet, instead features good-old reliable Ratchet. Also, it seems like we can expect these sorts of "memes but with video game characters" direct from the developer for the foreseeable future. You can check it out below:

No matter what happens in Club Nefarious, you can't break character.... Ratchet: pic.twitter.com/m69TQmCrgM — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) May 3, 2021

Shout out to @Binzimation and @Anna_Art03 for animating and lighting this up! It's a masterpiece, team. Complete. Comprehensive. — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) May 3, 2021

In case you somehow missed it, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is scheduled to release exclusively for the PlayStation 5 on June 11th. It is available to pre-order at various retailers now in both a Standard Edition ($69.99) and Digital Deluxe Edition ($79.99). You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming PS5 video game right here.

What do you think about what we have seen of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart so far? Do the memes featuring characters from the game get you excited for it? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!