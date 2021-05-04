Sony Files Trademark for Xbox One Exclusive Sunset Overdrive

✖

Sony Interactive Entertainment registered a trademark for Sunset Overdrive, a 2014 that’s held in high regard by many who remember it fondly. It’s a game which was developed by Insomniac Games, the studio most recently known for Marvel’s Spider-Man and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, but what makes this trademark so interesting is the fact that the game’s never been on PlayStation consoles before since it was originally published by Microsoft for the Xbox One.

The trademark registration was spotted this week and publicized online much to the excitement of those who’ve long wished something more would happen with the IP. The last known date for a status update on the trademark was April 26th, so it wasn’t long ago that the trademark was addressed by Sony. Sunset Overdrive was a console exclusive for the Xbox One and eventually came to the PC platform, but never to PlayStation.

It appears that Sony has registered a trademark for Sunset Overdrivehttps://t.co/sUlKPPxfwT (Insomniac owns the IP but the original game has been on XBO/Windows only so far) pic.twitter.com/CoPI4cAAwQ — Nibel (@Nibellion) May 4, 2021

As is the case with any sort of trademark registration, something happening that involves a trademark pertaining to the game doesn’t necessarily mean that anything related to Sunset Overdrive will be announced in the near future, if at all. Considering the game’s publishing history, it is interesting, however, to see Sony expressing some form of interest in the game.

Though the game was published by Microsoft initially, Insomniac Games informed players more than once in the past that it retained the rights to the Sunset Overdrive IP itself. Whenever Insomniac Games was acquired by Sony in 2019 after Marvel’s Spider-Man released but before Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales was ever announced, the property technically was owned by Sony at that point because of the acquisition.

So, what will become of Sunset Overdrive? Perhaps nothing still, but people have their hopes up for something now after noticing the trademark registration. A rerelease on the PlayStation consoles, a remake from Bluepoint Games, or the most farfetched idea of all, a Sunset Overdrive sequel, are all theories on people’s wishlists within discussions about the trademark.

If you haven’t played Sunset Overdrive before, you can still pick it up for the Xbox One from the Microsoft Store or on the PC via Steam.

“Sunset Overdrive transforms an open-world apocalypse into your tactical playground,” an overview of the game from Microsoft read. “Zip, grind and wall-run across Sunset City while using a devastating, unconventional arsenal. With hyper-agility, unique weapons, and customizable special abilities, Sunset Overdrive rewrites the rules of traditional shooters and delivers an explosive and irreverent adventure in the end times.”