PS4 Getting Classic Star Wars Games Later This Month

PS4 is getting some classic Star Wars games later this month. This week, we relayed word that a new Star Wars game is set to be announced in December. What this mystery Star Wars game is, remains to be seen, but there’s reason to believe it could be Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2, the rumored video game adaptation of The Mandalorian, or the equally rumored Star Wars game from Quantic Dream, the studio best known for Detroit Become Human and Heavy Rain. That said, while Star Wars fans wait for this new game, they can enjoy some classics, or at least they will soon be able to, if they are on PS4.

More specifically, and starting on October 26, PS4 users will be able to buy, download, and play Star Wars Jedi Knight Collection and Star Wars Racer and Commando Combo, courtesy of THQ Nordic and Aspyr Media. Each collection of classic games will cost $30 when they release.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As the name of the fomer suggests, Star Wars Jedi Knight Collection includes both Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy and Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast. Meanwhile, Star Wars Racer and Commando Combo comes with Star Wars: Episode I Racer and Star Wars Republic Commando.

The two collections are also coming to Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED, but these versions won’t arrive until November 16. As for whether or not these two collections will come to Xbox, we don’t know. THQ Nordic and Aspyr Media haven’t said a word about Xbox versions of either.

For more coverage on all things Star Wars as it relates to gaming — including all of the latest news, all of the latest rumors and leaks, and all of the latest speculation — click here. In the most recent and related news, there’s reason to believe Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 may actually be revealed soon.

As always, feel free to hit the comments section with your thoughts or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Will you be checking out these classic Star Wars games on PS4?