PS4 and PS4 Pro Users Surprised With First New Update in Months

Sony has released a new firmware update for PS4 and PS4 Pro consoles this week. Since the arrival of the PS5 back in 2020, new updates to the PS4 have become fewer and further between. With so many millions of PlayStation fans still using the PS4 as their primary console, though, Sony has ensured that it hasn’t stopped supporting the platform altogether, which has further been seen through the release of update version 12.50.

Available to download now, this new update for PS4 and PS4 Pro, as expected, is a pretty small one. According to the official patch notes from Sony, this update has only “improved the messages and usability on some screens.” Other than this, Sony doesn’t mention that anything else has been done to the PS4 with this patch, making it an update that isn’t all that important in the grand scheme of things.

As a whole, this is the second update that Sony has released for PS4 consoles in 2025. The first patch for the PS4 this year arrived at the end of January and looked to make “security fixes to the system software.” Based on this history, it doesn’t seem like any major updates with sweeping changes to the PS4 will ever end up coming about again.

Moving forward, new updates to the PS4 aren’t expected to end completely any time soon. The reason for this belief is due to the fact that new firmware updates for the PS3 have continued to be released in 2025. Assuming that Sony still looks to provide improvements to the PS3 from time to time, it’s likely that the same will continue to hold true for the PS4 in the years ahead.

As for the latest PlayStation console, the PS5, Sony also released a new firmware update for those platforms this week. You can check out what changed with that patch right here.