PS5 Console Update Released Today With These Changes

Sony has pushed out a new update for the PlayStation 5 system today targeting various console settings. It is a relatively small update and does not bring any major changes, but it does provide some new functions and quality-of-life features fans have been asking for. Specifically, the update affects the Activity settings, adds new emojis, and expands the options with Parental Control settings. And, of course, PS5 players can expect more stability and performance improvements, among other features. The update is available for PS5 today and won’t take long to download. Depending on your console’s settings, the download may begin automatically in the background.

This PlayStation 5 update is the latest in many that Sony releases to optimize the console, its settings and features, and games. These updates come with detailed patch notes containing all the changes and additions. Here are the PlayStation Version 25.02-11.00.00 update patch notes.

Version: 25.02-11.00.00

We’ve made it simpler to view details about activities. Activity details are now fully displayed on cards. Potential spoilers will still be hidden.

Unicode 16.0 emojis are now supported. You can use them in your messages.

When you set the parental controls’ restriction level to Late Teens or Older , Communication and User-Generated Content will now default to Restrict . If you have previously set the level to Late Teens or Older , your previous settings will not be affected and it will be shown as Customize .

, will now default to . If you have previously set the level to , your previous settings will not be affected and it will be shown as . We’ve improved system software performance and stability.

We’ve improved the messages and usability on some screens.

The change to the Activity settings is a welcome one, especially with so many story-heavy games released on PlayStation 5. Previous activity notifications from friends or games played occasionally showed off spoilers. This was sometimes screenshots from the game or Trophies normally hidden until completion. The other details in this update are nice, but fixing this issue with activity cards will solve a lot of player complaints.