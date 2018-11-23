‘Death Stranding’ and ‘Ghost of Tsushima’ PS4 Release Dates Rumored For The Game Awards

With no PSX next month, Sony is apparently bringing its firepower to the other traditionally big gaming event of December: The Game Awards.

According to the new a rumor/report, Sony is gearing up to reveal release dates for three of its PlayStation 4 exclusives: Death Stranding, Dreams, and Ghost of Tsushima.

The rumor comes way of Brazilian website, Combo Infinito, which claims that it recently received an email from Sony’s Brazilian arm, Sony Brazil, revealing the pending release date bomb.

In addition to release dates, new footage is apparently on the agenda for the show, which makes sense. After all, you don’t just reveal a release date and exit the stage.

That said, this rumor seems fishy. It’s plausible Sony will be present at The Game Awards, maybe even with a reveal or two. But to crowd the event with three release date announcement, two of which are highly-anticipated, seems unlikely. Death Stranding? Sure. Ghost of Tsushima? Sure. Both? I don’t think so.

That said, it’s possible one of the games will get dated during the show, and Dreams could be an additional announcement since buzz for that game is pretty tepid compared to most of Sony’s first-party line-up.

Of both Death Stranding and Ghost of Tsushima, the former seems more likely to appear at the show when you consider that it has featured there in the past. However, this was only in trailer form, so to promote that to a release date announcement seems like a considerable jump. But again, with no PSX, and skipping E3 2019, The Game Awards is one of the bigger stages Sony will have to reveal some release dates for its upcoming line-up.

As always, all rumors and reports should be taken with a grain of salt. After all, the only thing you can take to the bank and bet your dog’s home on is official confirmation. Further, Combo Infinito doesn’t have a history of leaks to back-up its claims, and this specific claim seems rather far-fetched.

But, who knows. Maybe Sony is going to be at The Game Awards in a big way. All we can do is wait and see.

The Game Awards 2018 is poised to take place next month on December 6.

Thanks, Push Square.