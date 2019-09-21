PlayStation Has 10 Year Plan For Forgotten PS4 Exclusive

PlayStation 4 has had a lot of killer exclusives. God of War, Horizon: Zero Dawn, Bloodborne, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, Marvel’s Spider-Man, some of the best games of this generation have been exclusive to the PS4. And there’s still more coming. Death Stranding is set to hit in two months. Meanwhile, The Last of Us Part II is reportedly releasing in early 2020, and Ghost of Tsushima won’t be far behind it. That said, not every PlayStation 4 exclusive has been a commercial and critical hit. One example of Sony coming up short is The Order 1886. Another example is Dreams, which released in some form of ambiguous early access earlier this year. Dreams has its players, a passionate community, but most of gaming industry and most gamers have already forgotten it exists, however, Sony hasn’t.

During a new interview with PlayStation Asia, Sony’s Worldwide Studios boss Shuhei Yoshida talked about the new Media Molecule game, noting it’s one of his “favorite projects ever,” which is saying a lot given the amount of games Yoshida has shipped during his long tenure at Sony Interactive Entertainment. And according to Yoshida, Sony has a “10 year vision” for Dreams that will keep growing and cultivating its community. Of course, having a 10 year vision for a game and seeing it come to fruition are two very different things, but the fact that Sony is seemingly so committed to the title is, at the very least, a promising gesture towards the experimental game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It will be interesting to see where Dreams goes, especially once the generations switch over. Right now, it seems like it has an uphill battle, but with proper support from Sony, it certainly could make it. That said, I’m doubtful anyone will be talking about the game 10 years from now. That’s not to say it’s bad, it’s not. It’s quite novel, however, next to big-budget games like God of War and Spider-Man, it looks a bit out of place at times.

Dreams is available on PS4. Below, you can read more about the game:

“The latest experience from Media Molecule, the award-winning creators of LittleBigPlanet and Tearaway, Dreams is an ever-expanding game universe – exclusive to PS4 – where you explore, experience and play in the limitless imagination of players around the world.