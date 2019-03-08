New PS4 Flash Sale Live On PlayStation Store

It’s another Friday, and Sony Interactive Entertainment is back with with yet another Flash Sale to save you some cash money ahead of a weekend full of gaming.

Unfortunately, the new Flash Sale is far from the best Sony has dropped, in fact, it’s limited to just 38 games. And normally when it’s limited to such few games, it’s because there is some bangers propping up the sale. But that really isn’t the case this time.

Anyway, you can find the whole sale — which is exclusive to North America — by clicking here. Or, if you’re short on time, you can find a list of its highlights, below:

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 — $38.99 — Save 35 percent

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Season Pass — $39.99 — Save 20 percent

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Digital Deluxe Edition — $84.99 — Save 15 percent

Hitman 2 — $35.99 — Save 40 percent

Hitman 2 Gold Edition — $59.99 — Save 40 percent

Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden — $24.49 — Save 30 percent

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 — $20.99 — Save 30 percent

Warhammer: Vermintide 2: Premium Edition — $31.49 — Save 30 percent

LEGO DC Super-Villains — $29.99 — Save 50 percent

LEGO DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition — $44.99 — Save 50 percent

We Happy Few — $35.99 — Save 40 percent

Divinity Original Sin 2: Definitive Edition — $35.99 — Save 40 percent

Fist of the North Star — $29.99 — Save 50 percent

Personally, I can’t recommend enough checking out Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden if you consider yourself a fan of strategy games. It’s easily one of the best strategy games on the system. If you’re after an epic RPG experience, then you can’t go wrong with the critically-acclaimed Divinity Original Sin 2. And of course, if you’re after a multiplayer game or a shooter, you can’t do much better than Call of Duty: Black Ops 4.

Of course, this isn’t the whole sale, so if none of this interests you, don’t forget to check out the above-link.

