PS4 Reportedly Getting Classic PSP Game Very Soon

Last week, a Final Fantasy 7 Remake demo leaked on the PlayStation Store, suggesting that Square Enix is planning to drop the demo for PS4 players very soon. That said, that wasn’t the only news the PlayStation Store recently leaked. As you may remember, back in 2017, Sony Interactive Entertainment revealed that it was remastering Patapon 2 for the PS4. Since this announcement, we haven’t heard a peep about the project. However, alongside the aforementioned Final Fantasy 7 Remake demo, Patapon 2 Remastered popped up on the PlayStation Store suddenly.

For those that don’t know: when something leaks on the PlayStation Store in this fashion it almost always suggests one of two things: an announcement is on the horizon — likely accompanied by pre-orders on the PlayStation Store — or a release is imminent. Sometimes it’s both of these. However, in this case, we already know Patapon 2 Remastered is coming to PS4, so this leak suggests the latter: that it’s likely going to drop on PS4 very soon. In fact, it sounds like it may be a stealth-launch.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Patapon 2 Remastered released back in 2009, and while it didn’t light the world on fire in terms of sales, it was well-received, garnering an 81 on Metacritic. Below, you can read more about the rhythm meets god game, courtesy of an official pitch from Sony Interactive Entertainment itself:

“The story of the Patapon tribe marches forth as they hunt for the fabled Earthend. Shipwrecked in a new and strange continent the Patapon are depending on you, their god, to lead them safely through this perilous new land. As you guide the tribe through this new world with your mystical drum, they will come face to face with a new tribe, encounter a mysterious and mighty Hero Patapon and uncover the ruins of Patapolis, a mystical place long spoken of by the Patapon. All-new modes to Patapon 2 include thrilling multiplayer stages, a huge array of missions and deep tutorials that will have you drumming to the beat of the Patapon in no time.”

At the moment of publishing, Sony Interactive Entertainment hasn’t revealed or even teased an official release date for Patapon 2 Remastered on PS4.

Source: Gamstat