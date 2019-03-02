PSA: PS4’s Free February PlayStation Plus Games Will Be Gone Soon

There’s only a couple more days to nab your free PlayStation Plus games for the month of February.

If you’re a PlayStation Plus subscriber, you can currently download For Honor, Hitman: The Complete First Season, Divekick, Gunhose, Rogue Aces, and Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots for free, but not for much longer. On March 5, February’s line-up will be replaced with critically-acclaimed puzzle game The Witness and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Interestingly, this it the last month PS3 and PlayStation Vita games will be included in the monthly free games line-up for PlayStation Plus. And between Divekick and Metal Gear Solid 4, it’s a decent send-off.

Of course, all PS3 and PS Vita titles that you’re previously downloaded as part of the PlayStation Plus line-up won’t be impacted. You simply just won’t see any more titles from the systems in the line-ups going forward.

As for this month, of course there’s plenty worth downloading if you haven’t already. On PS4, one of 2016’s best games Hitman, is worth peeping if you’re looking to play some of the best stealth you’ll find on the console, as well as some of the best hijinks when things go haywire and you have to bust out with nothing but a can of spaghetti in your hand.

Meanwhile, despite releasing back in 2017, For Honor is still actively receiving support from Ubisoft and has a decently sized community dedicated to it. Even if you checked out the game at launch and weren’t that impressed, it’s worth coming back to for a second shot given how much it has changed and improved since it first released.

If you’d like to download any of February’s games, then click here. And as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you plan on downloading, and what games you’re looking forward to download once March’s line-up becomes available.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new X-Men: Dark Phoenix trailer, Will Smith breaking up with the Suicide Squad, & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!