PlayStation Plus Subscribers Love New Free First-Person Shooter

PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 are loving one of January’s free PS Plus games. With Killzone dormant, PlayStation doesn’t have an exclusive first-person shooter. However, this void is filled by third-party games. The latest notable first-person shooter to grace PlayStation consoles is Deep Rock Galactic, which is being given to PlayStation Plus subscribers for free for the month of January. The game only came to PS4 and PS5 this month, making this offer even more noteworthy.

Developer Ghost Ship Games and publisher Coffee Stain Studios announced this week that the game has doubled its lifetime player count, going from three million to six million. It’s unclear how much of this boost is due to it being free via PlayStation Plus, but it’s safe to assume it’s the largest contributor to this doubling. Whatever the case, PlayStation Plus subscribers are loving the game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“My friends and I tried it last night together and loved it, took a little bit getting to grips with all the things you can upgrade and cosmetics, but with everyone picking a different class it really made it a group effort to complete some of the missions,” said one fan about the game in reaction to the news.

“The simple loop of finding and mining minerals then fighting off waves of enemies is surprisingly fun. It sounds dumb, but in practice and especially with some friends it’s a good time,” added another fan. “Missions are usually pretty short, less than 30 mins. It’s a great way to have some quick fun without getting super invested in something.”

When January’s lineup was first announced, it was Persona 5 Strikers that was gobbling up all the attention, but as time goes on, more and more PS Plus subscribers are talking about Deep Rock Galactic.

As for the game itself, it debuted back in 2020 after a stint in early access via the Xbox One and PC. Upon release, the game garnered an 85 on Metacritic and millions of players.

“Deep Rock Galactic is a 1-4 player co-op FPS featuring badass space Dwarves, 100% destructible environments, procedurally-generated caves, and endless hordes of alien monsters,” reads an official pitch of the game. “Work together as a team to dig, explore, and fight your way through a massive cave system filled with hordes of deadly enemies and valuable resources. You will need to rely on your teammates if you want to survive the most hostile cave systems in the galaxy!”

