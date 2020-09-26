PS4 Getting Classic PS2 Game Next Week

✖

PS5 is less than two months away, but before the next-gen PlayStation console releases, the PS4 will get a few more notable games, including a game many may remember playing on their PS2. Today during Tokyo Game Show, publisher Forever Entertainment and developer MegaPixel Studio announced that their remake of Panzer Dragoon is coming to PS4 soon. How soon? Very soon, or more specifically in two days.

As you may know, Panzer Dragoon: Remake debuted earlier this year on March 26 via the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch only. Then on June 1, the game came to Google Stadia, which was followed by a PC release on September 25. And now the game is coming to PS4 on September 28, and according to the aforementioned pair, the game is also coming to Xbox One sometime in the near future.

For those that don't know: Panzer Dragoon is a rail shooter that debuted back in 1995 via the Sega Saturn and via Sega and Team Andromeda. While the game debuted on Sega Saturn, it was later ported to other platforms, including PS2, which is where most PlayStation fans will know it from. It's widely considered one of the best games from this era.

"A new, remade version of the Panzer Dragoon game -- true to the original, with improved graphics and controls, that suit modern gaming standards," reads an official pitch of the game. "On a far, lone planet, you encounter two dragons awaken from the ancient times. Armed with a deadly gun from the past, and the guidance of your armored blue dragon, you must fulfill your destiny and keep the Prototype Dragon from reaching the Tower or die trying."

Panzer Dragoon Remake will cost $24.99 when it releases on PS4 on September 28. Below, you can continue to read more about the game, courtesy of an official rundown of its key features: