PlayStation Store Sale Features Super Cheap PS4 Games From Bethesda

To celebrate Quake-Con, Bethesda and Sony Interactive Entertainment are hosting a special sale over on the PlayStation Store discounting games from Bethesda, including entries in popular series like Wolfenstein, DOOM, Dishonored, and The Elder Scrolls. Like all publisher specific sales, this isn’t the biggest sale — it’s only 47 discounts deep — but it does feature many of this generation’s best PS4 games for pretty darn cheap.

As always, you can find the sale right here, and sift through it for yourself. Or, alternatively, you can find the notable discounts listed in alphabetical order, below. Meanwhile, for more discounts on the PlayStation Store, be sure to peep the ongoing Summer Sale, which is massive and features over 400 discounts.

Dishonored 2 — $24 — Save 40 percent

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider — $18 — Save 40 percent

Dishonored: Definitive Edition — $12 — Save 40 percent

Dishonored: The Complete Collection — $48 — Save 40 percent

DOOM — $17 — Save 15 percent

DOOM VFR — $18 — Save 40 percent

DOOM + Wolfenstein II Bundle — $42 — Save 40 percent

Fallout 4 — $18 — Save 40 percent

Fallout 4: Automatron — $7 — Save 30 percent

Fallout 4: Far Harbor — $17.50 — Save 30 percent

Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition — $36 — Save 40 percent

Fallout 4: Nuka World — $14 — Save 30 percent

Fallout 4: Season Pass — $30 — Save 40 percent

Fallout 76 — $36 — Save 40 percent

Fallout 76: Tricentennial Edition — $48 — Save 40 percent

Prey — $18 — Save 40 percent

Prey: Mooncrash — $14 — Save 30 percent

Rage 2 — $45 — Save 25 percent

The Elder Scrolls Online — $12 — Save 40 percent

The Elder Scrolls Online: Elsweyr — $39 — Save 35 percent

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition — $28 — Save 30 percent

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR — $45 — Save 25 percent

The Evil Within — $12 — Save 40 percent

The Evil Within 2 — $36 — Save 40 percent

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus — $36 — Save 40 percent

Wolfenstein: The New Order — $12 — Save 40 percent

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood — $12 — Save 40 percent

If you aren’t sure what to pick up, well, there’s a lot here that’s hard to go wrong with. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is one of the best open-world and role-playing games of all-time, and will give you dozens and dozens and dozens and dozens of hours of content that will keep you busy for a long time.

Meanwhile, if you’re looking for a good first-person shooter with a linear story, both Wolfenstein games are great, and with Wolfenstein: Youngblood releasing this week, now is a great time to jump into the series if you haven’t. And there’s also 2016’s DOOM, one of the best first-person shooters on the market, and a wise pick up with its sequel, DOOM Eternal out later this year.

If you’re looking for an immersive sim with some stealth, then any of the critically-acclaimed Dishonored games are always a great bet. Meanwhile, for a little bit of horror mixed in, Prey is a good choice, or, for a lot of horror, The Evil Within and The Evil Within 2 are decent picks ups as well.

Anyway, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you picked up or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_, and let me know over there.