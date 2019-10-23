Big New PlayStation Store PS4 Sale Features Nearly 400 Discounts

Today, Sony Interactive Entertainment launched a new PlayStation Store sale that features 400 discounts on PS4, PS3, PSVR, and PlayStation Vita games. In other words, the PlayStation Store currently has three special sales live: the Halloween Sale, the Ubisoft Sale, and now this one, which is simply referred to as the October Savings sale. Unfortunately, unlike the other two sales, this one doesn’t feature many big AAA games. It does feature a few, like NBA 2K, Battlefield, and some others, but it largely treks in smaller digital-only games. Thankfully, included in this bunch is a healthy slab of critically-acclaimed indie games.

As always, you can find the entire sale for yourself right here. Meanwhile, if you don’t have to sift through all the filler to find the gems, don’t worry, you don’t have to, because we’ve already done that. Below, you can peep a curated list of the most notable sales, organized in alphabetical order.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Adventure Time Pirates of the Enchiridion – $11.99 – 40% Off – Ends 10/29

American Fugitive – $11.99 – 40% Off – Ends 10/29

Banner Saga Trilogy – $19.99 – 60% Off – Ends 10/29

Battlefield V – $19.79 – 67% Off – Ends 10/29

Ben 10 – $11.99 – 40% Off – Ends 10/29

Big Buck Hunter Arcade – $5.99 – 70% Off – Ends 10/29

Black the Fall – $5.99 – 60% Off – Ends 10/29

Children of Zodiarcs – $7.19 – 60% Off – Ends 10/29

Dangerous Driving – $20.99 – 30% Off – Ends 10/29

Danger Zone – $5.99 – 60% Off – Ends 10/29

The Dwarves – $5.99 – 85% Off – Ends 10/29

Elite Dangerous – $11.99 – 60% Off – Ends 10/29

F1 2019 – $47.99 – 20% Off – $35.99 – 40% Off – Ends 10/29

Far: Lone Sails – $11.24 – 25% Off – Ends 10/29

For The King – $16.24 – 35% Off – Ends 10/29

Forgotton Anne – $9.99 – 50% Off – Ends 10/29

Furi – $7.99 – 60% Off – Ends 10/29

Furi: Definitive Edition – $8.79 – 60% Off – Ends 10/29

Hitman Go: Definitive Edition – $1.59 – 80% Off – Ends 10/29

Horizon Chase Turbo – $11.99 – 40% Off – Ends 10/29

Human: Fall Flat – $7.49 – 50% Off – Ends 10/29

The Jackbox Party Pack 5 – $17.99 – 40% Off – Ends 10/29

Jazzpunk: Director’s Cut – $3.74 – 75% Off – Ends 10/29

Jotun: Valhalla Edition – $3.74 – 75% Off – Ends 10/29

Jurassic World Evolution – $24.99 – 50% Off – Ends 10/29

Just Cause 4 Standard Edition – $14.99 – 75% Off – Ends 10/29

Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris & Season Pass Pack – $4.34 – 85% Off – Ends 10/29

Lords of the Fallen – $3.99 – 80% Off – Ends 10/29

Mark of the Ninja: Remastered – $9.99 – 50% Off – Ends 10/29

Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite Standard Edition – $13.19 – 67% Off – Ends 10/29

Monster Energy Supercross 2: The Official Videogame 2 – $20.99 – 65% Off – Ends 10/29

Moonlighter – $7.99 – 60% Off – Ends 10/29

Mulaka – $7.99 – 60% Off – Ends 10/29

The Mummy Demastered – $11.99 – 40% Off – Ends 10/29

MX vs ATV All Out – $19.99 – 60% Off – Ends 10/29

MX vs ATV Supercross Encore – $5.99 – 80% Off – Ends 10/29

MXGP 2019: The Official Motocross Videogame – $34.99 – 30% Off – Ends 10/29

NBA 2K20 – $40.19 – 33% Off – Ends 10/29

NBA 2K20 Digital Deluxe – $59.99 – 25% Off – Ends 10/29

NBA 2K20 Legend Edition – $66.99 – 33% Off – Ends 10/29

Okami HD – $13.99 – 30% Off – Ends 10/29

Onimusha: Warlords – $11.99 – 40% Off – Ends 10/29

Override: Mech City Brawl – $11.99 – 60% Off – $8.99 – 70% Off – Ends 10/29

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy – $19.49 – 35% Off – Ends 10/29

Remnant: From the Ashes – $31.99 – 20% Off – Ends 10/29

Ride 3 – $24.99 – 50% Off – Ends 10/29

Seasons after Fall – $3.99 – 60% Off – Ends 10/29

Serial Cleaner – $4.49 – 70% Off – Ends 10/29

Slime Rancher – $11.99 – 40% Off – Ends 10/29

Stories: The Path of Destinies – $7.49 – 50% Off – Ends 10/29

Sundered: Eldritch Edition – $4.99 – 75% Off – Ends 10/29

The Surge – $8.99 – 55% Off – Ends 10/29

The Surge: Augmented Edition – $15.99 – 60% Off – Ends 10/29

Valley – $3.99 – 80% Off – Ends 10/29

Victor Vran Overkill Edition – $19.99 – 50% Off – Ends 10/29

Yesterday Origins – $4.99 – 80% Off – Ends 10/29

For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on PlayStation 4, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the console — and all things related to it — by clicking right here.

Thanks, Reset Era.