PlayStation Store Sale Makes 2021 PS4 Game Just $0.39 for 24 Hours

All PlayStation users can currently download one PS4 game for just $0.39, courtesy of a new PlayStation Store sale. Unfortunately, there's no PS5 version of the game for those on the current-gen PlayStation console, however, the game is playable on PS5 via backward compatibility. PS5 users will not be able to download the game via the PS5 version of the PlayStation Store, but it can be bought and downloaded via the web version of the PlayStation Store.

As for the game in question, it's Flatland Prologue, a prequel to Flatland Vol.1 and a fast-paced hardcore platformer that boasts hand-crafted levels and challenges.

"Flatland: Prologue is a prequel to Flatland Vol.1," reads an official elevator pitch of the game. "Run as fast and precise as you can through Flatland, a minimalist neon-style world that is about to change forever. This is a fast-paced hardcore platformer with hand-crafted levels and challenges."

Developed by Kyuu Fujisaki and published by Minimol Games, Flatland Prologue debuted back in 2020 (though it didn't come to PS4 until 2021). There's currently no Metacritic score available for the PS4 version of the game. There's some insight into the game's quality over on Steam though, where seven out of the 10 users reviewed the game positively.

Below, you can continue to read more about the game, courtesy of an official rundown of its key features:

Challenging, fast and fun gameplay;

Ramping up in difficulty from not-so-easy to soul crushing, Flatland: Prologue features hand-crafted

levels with increasing challenges;

Lightning-fast respawns keep you in the flow even in more difficult levels;

Controls are simple and accessible but with several layers of depth to master.

That said, this is a limited-time deal. More specifically, it's only available until June 19, aka tomorrow from the moment of writing this.

