New PS4 “Best Place to Play” Hype Trailer Features Final Fantasy 7 Remake and More

The PlayStation 4 once again has a great lineup of games this year, including some big exclusive bangers. On the latter front it has The Last of Us Part II, Ghost of Tsushima, Marvel’s Iron Man VR, Final Fantasy VII Remake, Nioh 2, Persona 5 Royal, Predator: Hunting Grounds, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, and more. And this is to be expected at this point. If there’s one thing Sony Interactive Entertainment has done a killer job of this generation it’s been providing PlayStation gamers with a robust offering of console exclusive games each and every year. In fact, some of the best games of this generation have been exclusives to the platform, like God of War, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Bloodborne, Horizon: Zero Dawn, and Until Dawn. Between its first and second-party games and the deals it signs with third-party developers, Sony is killing it on the software front.

Another thing Sony is really good at is hype trailers, or more specifically hype trailers teasing their upcoming lineup of games. And that’s exactly what it recently released: an unadulterated hype trailer that shows off The Last of Us Part II, Ghost of Tsushima, and upcoming games you will only be able to play on PlayStation consoles at launch. Now, it doesn’t appear the trailer features any new footage for any given game, but it does show of what PlayStation gamers have to look forward to this year. Interestingly, Dreams didn’t make the cut, but Death Stranding did, despite it already being available.

Personally, of the games shown, I think I’m looking forward to Ghost of Tsushima the most, because Feudal Japan is one of the best and most under-explored time periods when it comes to video games. It’s also a bit of wildcard. It looks great, but it’s not a shoe-in to be a Game of the Year level experience like the The Last of Us Part II or Final Fantasy 7 Remake, and that’s exciting.

Anyway, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. What game here are you most excited for?