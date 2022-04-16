PS4 Getting Remaster of PS2 Cult Classic This Summer

A remaster of a PS2 cult classic is releasing this summer, and no surprise the remake is releasing via PS4. What is surprising is that it’s not releasing via PS5, but it’s coming to Nintendo Switch. Fortunately, for PlayStation fans that have migrated from PS4 to PS5, the game will be playable on the latter via backward compatibility. Why the game isn’t natively coming to PS5, we don’t know, but it’s possible the port is being saved for a post-launch splash.

As for the game in question, it’s dubbed GrimGrimoire OnceMore and it’s a remaster of GrimGrimoire, a 2007 real-time strategy game from Vanillaware, the developer behind the highest-rated Nintendo Switch game so far this year. Published by Nippon Ichi Software or Koei depending on the region, GrimGrimoire was a PS2 exclusive when it was released and years later PS2 remains the only platform it’s playable on. Upon release, the game garnered a 79 on Metacritic, which is far from the greatest Metacritic score, however, over time it became known as a bit of a cult classic among hardcore PlayStation fans.

As for the remaster, it will be out on July 28, but only in Japan. It’s safe to assume the game will come west at some point, but this hasn’t been confirmed yet. Meanwhile, the remaster is being handled by the aforementioned Nippon Ichi Software and Vanillaware. In other words, the original parties have returned.

The re-release is specifically pitched as an “enhanced remaster” and it comes with new gameplay systems, improved graphics, a fast-forward feature, a mid-battle save function, a new “hard” difficulty level, a new skill tree, and a gallery mode. What this isn’t is a remake. The game still looks old, but it has shaken some of that PS2 dust off.

As always, we will update this story as more information surfaces.