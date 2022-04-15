Best Buy Surprises PS4 and PS5 Users With Free Gift

Best Buy has surprised PS4 and PS5 users with a free gift, but to obtain this free gift you will need to splash some cash first. Unfortunately, the free gift is not a free PS4 game or a free PS5 game or a subscription to PS Plus or PS Now. It’s not even a free PSN gift card. Rather, all that purchase select PlayStation Store gift cards on PSN will get free Gran Turismo 7 credits. Of course, unless you own the new PlayStation racing game, this free gift isn’t very useful. If you do own and play the game, you’ll need all the credits you can get with how expensive the in-game purchases are.

More specifically, any online purchase of a $75 PlayStation Store gift card nets you 750,000 credits while any $50 PlayStation Store gift card purchase nets you 250,000 credits. These are the only variations and they are limited to online purchases. In other words, they do not apply to in-store purchases.

It’s unclear how long this offer is available for, but at the moment of publishing, it’s still available and has been for at least a few days. That said, this isn’t going to be a permanent offer so it’s quite possible by the time you read this it will have expired.

Gran Turismo 7 was released last month on March 4 via the PS4 and PS5 only. The Polyphony Digital-developed game boasts an 87 on Metacritic and appears to be selling well, despite criticisms about pricey microtransactions and grinding, both of which led to the game getting review bombed not long after its release. The backlash got so severe at one point that the game had only a 2.1 user review score on Metacritic, making it the lowest-rated PlayStation game of all time in terms of user review score.

