PSN Experiencing Issues on PS4 and PS5

According to the official PlayStation Status website, PSN is down and experiencing issues. More specifically, the PlayStation Status website relays word that Sony is aware that PS5, PS4, PS3, and PlayStation Vita players are having "difficulty launching games, apps, and network features." And according to the support page, these problems have been going on for several hours, and right now, there's no word of when they will be resolved.

While gaming and social elements of PSN are having issues, every other aspect of PSN -- account management, PlayStation Now, PlayStation Video, PlayStation Store, PlayStation Music, and PlayStation Direct -- are all up and running as normal, however, reports are starting to surface of issues with downloading games off PlayStation Store.

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear how prevalent the problem is or what the problem is, and as noted it's also unclear when a solution will be live. Typically, these issues are resolved quickly, however, this has been going on for several hours at this point, which may suggest it's a larger problem that Sony may need more time to address.

That said, this is a developing story so we will be sure to update as official updates come in. Right now, none of the official PlayStation social media accounts have addressed the issues, so it's unlikely updates will come this way, but the PlayStation Status website is in real-time and will provide said updates.