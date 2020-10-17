PS4 Games Get Mysterious Update Ahead of PS5 Release

✖

PS4 games are getting mysterious updates ahead of the release of the PS5. More specifically, Sony Interactive Entertainment has begun to release patches for a variety of its biggest first-party PS4 exclusives, including a few it hasn't touched in quite some time, hinting that these patches have something to do with the imminent release of the PS5 next month, which in turn suggests they could support PS5's boosted mode or in other words take advantage of the PS5's superior hardware in a way a bulk of backward compatible games will not.

Of course, games get updated all the time, but there's no reason for Sony to be patching games like God of War III Remastered. Further, it would be one thing if these updates were staggered, but them arriving so close to each other suggests the updates are related.

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear how many games have received these mysterious new updates, but it sounds like it's most of the major first-party PlayStation games released this generation. That said, if any more information is provided on first and second-party exclusives that have and haven't gotten the update, we will update the story.

Meanwhile, if Sony provides any information itself on what these updates are about, we will also update the story with whatever is provided. However, for now, it doesn't look like Sony has anything to say, though perhaps this hints that it will announce a full list of boosted games soon.

As for the PS5, it's set to release on November 12, priced at $400 or $500 depending on what version you get.

