10 New PS4, Switch, And Xbox One Games To Play In January

2018 was a great year for video games between the likes of God of War, Red Dead Redemption 2, and Marvel’s Spider-Man. But 2018 is old news, and with January and the new year around the corner, it’s time to look ahead towards new games.

So, without further ado, here are 10 new games releasing in January to play on PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, or even PC.

Resident Evil 2

Resident Evil 2. What even needs to be said at this point? If you haven’t played this all-time survival-horror classic, then you need to. Unless of course you don’t want to have the absolute badoozles scared out of you. Then stay far away. And if you have played Resident Evil 2, it’s complete graphic overhaul alone makes it worth playing again.

“Players join rookie police officer Leon Kennedy and college student Claire Redfield, who are thrust together by a disastrous outbreak in Raccoon City that transformed its population into deadly zombies. Both Leon and Claire have their own separate playable campaigns, allowing players to see the story from both characters’ perspectives. The fate of these two fan favorite characters is in players hands as they work together to survive and get to the bottom of what is behind the terrifying attack on the city. Will they make it out alive?”

Release Date: January 25

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC

The Walking Dead – The Final Season Episode 3: Broken Toys

It looked like for awhile in 2018, Clementine’s journey would be ended prematurely. But luckily, Skybound Games swooped in to save the day as Telltale Games shuttered. If you played the first two episodes of The Final Season, you’ll know why you need to play this one. Our journey with Clementine is coming to an end: but it looks like the series’ is going to go out with a bang and a whole lot of emotions.

“Clementine, now a fierce and capable survivor, has reached the final chapter in her journey. After years on the road facing threats both living and dead, a secluded school might finally be her chance for a home. But protecting it will mean sacrifice. Clem must build a life and become a leader while still watching over AJ, an orphaned boy and the closest thing to family she has left. In this gripping and emotional final season, you will define your relationships, fight the undead, and determine how Clementine’s story ends.”

Release Date: January 15

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Kingdom Hearts III

Kingdom Hearts III is finally coming out. Like, actually. It has been years in the making, but it’s finally here and boy does it look worth the wait. Whether the game can live up to its huge expectations, who knows, but it does look emotional, nostalgic, and is going to be one of the most talked about games of 2019.

“Having learned that all their struggles thus far were engineered by Master Xehanort in his plot to start another Keyblade War, Sora and his friends continue their search for seven guardians of light capable of standing against the coming darkness. King Mickey and Riku seek out Keyblade veterans from the past, while Sora, Donald, and Goofy begin a new odyssey across Disney worlds to claim the “power of waking.”

Release Date: January 29

Platforms: PlayStation 4 and Xbox One

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown

I think everyone has played at least one Ace Combat game at some point. A staple in gaming for many years and of a dying genre on consoles, Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown isn’t going to be a game for everybody, but for fans of the genre and series, this has to be at the top of the 2019’s most-anticipated games list.

“Discover the glory of being an elite fighter pilot. Become an Ace pilot by taking down enemies through tactical dogfighting, while experiencing the exhilaration of flying freely in a fully immersive world.”

Release Date: January 18

Platforms: PlayStation 4 and Xbox One

Vane

If you’re looking for something smaller, a palette cleanser in between multiple big releases: look no further than Vane. Everything about this game screams 2019’s critical indie darling. It’s art direction is beautiful yet haunting, it’s music is atmospheric, and it’s premise sounds interesting. What more can you ask for?

“In a ruined desert, a strange golden dust transforms a free-spirited bird into a determined young child, setting off a chain of events that will reshape the world itself. Set out on an exploratory quest, transforming between bird and child, using both perspectives to unravel the land’s mysteries and create a path forward through the barren landscape. As you do so, the world reacts to your passage, evolving and building into something altogether different.”

Release Date: January 15

Platforms: PlayStation 4

Onimusha: Warlords

Not enough people played 2001’s cult-classic Onimusha: Warlords. Well, now here’s your chance with a remaster of the PS2 and Xbox classic with enhanced visuals to bring it closer to modern graphics. It’s freakin’ samurai with supernatural stuff. That’s awesome. It’s been over 10 years since I played the game, but I’m excited to relive those nostalgic memories all over again.

“Onimusha: Warlords is set in feudal Japan and tells the story of the samurai Samanosuke and ninja Kaede as they race to rescue Princess Yuki.”

Release Date: January 15

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One.

Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes

If you’re looking for something unique in the month of January, then Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes is going to be your game. Like the larger No More Heroes series, it looks zany, stylized, and all over the place. And that’s a good thing. We expect nothing less from director Suda51 at this point.

“Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes is a raucous 3D action title, where Travis touchdown wields the Beam Katana to massacre his way through countless enemies, taking on ferocious bosses in an epic battle with Badman. Set in the remote countryside of the southern US, seven years has passed since the events of No More Heroes. Badman has come to exact his revenge on Travis for the murder of his daughter, Badgirl. As the two foes are battling it out, they’re sucked inside the phantom game console ‘Death Drive MK-II’, a machine developed by Doctor Juvenile. It is said that whomever collects and beats all six of its games will have their wishes granted.”

Release Date: January 18

Platforms: Nintendo Switch

Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition

Another remake/remaster/re-release in the pipeline for January is Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition. Now, I won’t lie to you: if you’re never been into the Tales games: this isn’t going to change your mind. However, I know plenty of people who put countless hours into this 2008 JRPG, and I know countless people ready to do it all over again.

“A power struggle begins in a civilization dependent on an ancient technology, the blastia, and the Empire that controls it. The fates of two friends traveling separate paths intertwine in an epic adventure that threatens the existence of all.”

Release Date: January 11

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One.

Life is Strange 2 – Episode 2: Rules

An Episode 2 trailer has yet to be released, so you’re just going to have enjoy the launch trailer of the first episode, which I know you Life is Strange fans watched at least five times. With Telltale Games now gone, there’s not many studios out there making interactive story games, especially episodic ones of quality. However, if you want more of those type of games in your life, then you need to check out Life is Strange and Life is Strange 2.

“Two brothers Sean and Daniel Diaz, 16 and 9, are forced to run away from home after a tragic incident in Seattle. In fear of the police, Sean & Daniel head to Mexico while attempting to conceal a sudden and mysterious supernatural power. Life on the road is tough and now totally responsible for his much younger brother, Sean begins to realise that his decisions will impact their lives forever…”

Release Date: January 24

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One

New Super Marios Bros. U Deluxe

A lot of people missed 2012 gem New Super Mario Bros. U because it was stranded on the Wii U, a system almost nobody wanted. Luckily, it’s getting an enhanced re-released on the Nintendo Switch, a system everyone loves. Oh, and it comes with 2013’s New Super Luigi U, which isn’t as good, but is a nice freebie.

Release Date: January 11

Platforms: Nintendo Switch