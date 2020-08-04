Report: Next PlayStation 5 Announcement Set for This Month

✖

A new report claims that there is still yet more PlayStation 5 news to come this month. There are still plenty of unknowns about the console, including exact pricing and the release dates, as well as questions about... well, everything else. What this PS5 announcement might actually be in terms of specific news or even method of delivery remains unknown, and plans could certainly change between now and whenever it might happen.

"An official at the PlayStation unit, who asked not to be identified because the plan is not yet public, said Sony’s next announcement regarding the PlayStation 5 is tentatively scheduled for this month," Bloomberg reported today. Just this week, PlayStation revealed new details about PlayStation 5 peripherals and announced a new State of Play. The latter isn't expected to be the "next announcement" Bloomberg reported above as it is set to largely focus on everything but the PS5.

Additionally, Sony has already reconfirmed that the next-gen console is still scheduled to launch this coming holiday season. "Regarding the launch of PlayStation 5," Sony's quarterly financial statements read in part, "although factors such as constraints due to employees working from home and restrictions on international travel remain, necessary measures are being taken and preparations are underway with the launch of the console scheduled for the 2020 holiday season. At this time, no major problems have arisen in the game software development pipeline for Sony’s own first-party studios or its partners’ studios."

The PlayStation 5 is currently set to release Holidays 2020, though there is no definitive release date beyond that. At this point, the biggest chunks of information that we actually have about the upcoming next-gen console are its specs, the look of the base console, and its new controller, the DualSense. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the PlayStation 5 right here.

Are you planning on picking up a PlayStation 5 this holiday season? Or are you looking forward to the Xbox Series X, which should release around the same time? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.