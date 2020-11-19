PlayStation Fans Angry Walmart Site Crashed With New PS5 Stock

If you’ve been trying to get a PlayStation 5 or a PlayStation 5 Digital Edition over the past couple of days, there’s a good chance you’ve paid a visit to Walmart’s site in hopes of scoring one there. The retailer has restocked its supply of PlayStation 5s several times since the new consoles launched, but every restock sells out as quickly as the one before it with far more people unable to get a console compared to those who can. The same thing just happened again on Thursday, and after another quick sellout made even more frustrating by continued site issues, prospective PlayStation 5 owners aren’t thrilled about the situation.

The way Walmart’s been handling its PlayStation 5 releases has been a double-edged sword so far. On the one hand, the retailer announces the times its supply will be refreshed so that people know when to look for the PlayStation 5s. This helps everyone be prepared for the restock so that they can be on the site and ready. The downside of this is that everyone knows ahead of time when it’s happening which results in more people trying to get the consoles at once, and as we’ve seen today yet again, it apparently leads to issues with the site and the processing of these transactions.

Other retailers rarely announce their restocks in advance which can lead to people missing out on the opportunity before they knew there was even a chance to get a new console. Sony’s PlayStation Direct service puts shoppers into a virtual queue and makes them sign in to their PlayStation Network ID which helps cut down on potential scalpers and bots, but plenty of people end up waiting through long queues only to find there aren’t any more consoles available anyway. It’s tough whichever route you choose with many people still not having their purchases secured a week after launch.

If you’re still looking for new consoles, Walmart will at least have them in stock again on Black Friday. The PlayStation 5 as well as the Xbox Series X and Series S will be available at different retailers that day as well, so perhaps people will be able to get their consoles then. Until that happens, you can check out some of the best reactions to the recent Walmart and PlayStation 5 issues to know you’re not alone in your console troubles.