PS5 Console Shortages Will Reportedly Last Way Longer Than Anticipated

It sounds like it's going to continue to remain extremely hard to purchase a PlayStation 5 console for the foreseeable future. Even though the latest PlayStation hardware has been out for roughly 18 months at this point, that hasn't kept retailers from selling out of the platform within minutes of nearly every restock that has come about. And while one would assume that the stock of the PS5 would only get better over time, it sounds like this might not end up being true after all.

Speaking to CNBC recently, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger has made clear that PS5 shortages could continue all the way into 2024. Although Gelsinger didn't refer to the PS5 in particular, he did say that semiconductors, which are used to create the PlayStation console, are going to continue being sparse for years to come. As such, Sony's own ability to manufacture and sell a high number of PS5 consoles will be impacted.

At this point, a number of fans are surely wondering how these semiconductor shortages continue to remain such a problem. According to Gelsinger, the tools that create semiconductors simply aren't available in as high of numbers as hoped. Because of this, Gelsinger says that "factory ramps will be more challenged."

The reason why this new update from Gelsinger is such a big deal is because, previously, it was thought that 2023 would be the year in which semiconductors (and by proxy, PS5 consoles) would become more widely available. To now hear that 2024 is instead the new window that is being aimed for is bad news for virtually everyone. While things could always end up improving sooner than expected, if you're someone that is still looking to buy a PS5, it sounds like your own purchasing journey won't be getting any easier.

[H/T VGC]