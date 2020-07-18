PlayStation Finally Reveals Just How Big the PS5 Controller Is

✖

We finally know how big the PS5 DualSense controller is. While PlayStation hasn't disclosed precise measurements, it has revealed, via The Game Awards host Geoff Keighley, the controller alongside the PS4 DualShock 4, giving PlayStation fans an indication of the controller's size. And it's big, at least compared to the DualShock 4, which is not only shorter, but considerably slimmer.

If you have an Xbox One controller, you'll know it matches up, in terms of size, very similarly to the DualShock 4. In other words, it looks like the PS5 DualSense has a similar size, thickness, and presumably weight as the Xbox One controller. And this is good news.

The PS4 controller is pretty great, but it's a bit small and light. For people with normal-sized hands, this isn't too big of a deal, but for people with larger hands, the PS4 controller can be a bit uncomfortable to use. It looks like the DualSense will remedy this issue.

While we have a pretty good sense of the controller's size and thickness, it's still unclear just how hefty it is. It's apparently a bit heavier than the PS4 controller, which hopefully means it will also feel a bit sturdier. The PS4 controller feels a bit flimsy sometimes, like it's always one hardcore Rocket League session away from breaking.

For more coverage on the PS5 -- including the latest news, rumors, and leaks -- click here or check out the relevant links below:

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.