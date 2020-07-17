PlayStation Comments on PS5 Pre-Order Rumors

✖

PlayStation 5 pre-order rumors dominated the past week when Amazon’s page for the console went live and had people thinking the pre-orders were going to open up any day now, but that day hasn’t come yet. In response to when the pre-orders might go up and if they were going to go up anytime soon, PlayStation’s Worldwide Head of Marketing Eric Lempel said “definitely not now.” Lempel elaborated on his comments shared during a stream with Geoff Keighley and said that Sony would give people notice before the pre-orders live and that the pre-orders wouldn’t just open up at a moment’s notice.

Lempel spoke to Keighley during a Summer Game Fest stream where we got to see some hands-on impressions of the PlayStation 5’s new DualSense controller. After trying out Astro’s Playroom on the PlayStation 5 and highlighting the controller’s features, Keighley spoke to Lempel about the controller and eventually PlayStation 5 pre-orders.

Regarding the PlayStation 5 rumors that have been surging recently, Lempel said he wasn’t sure what happened and that Sony had nothing to do with them. He continued to say that whenever the pre-orders are actually going to go live, Sony would let people know.

“We will let you know when pre-order will happen,” Lempel said. “We will … you know, it’s not going to happen at a minute’s notice. We’re going to at some point let you know when you can pre-order PlayStation 5, so please don’t feel like you have to go out and line up anywhere until you receive official notice on how that’ll work.”

Aside from not knowing when these pre-orders will actually go live, other questions still remain. We still don’t know the price of the PlayStation 5 nor do we know the price of the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, but the same can be said for the Xbox Series X. None of the next-gen consoles have release dates beyond some time during the holiday season of this year, but one would expect we’ll get those release dates around the same time the pre-orders go live.

Though we’re lacking many pivotal details about the PlayStation 5 pre-orders, there’ve been some good guesses in the past about how much it’ll cost and how hard it might be to secure a pre-order. Sony has reportedly doubled its production of the PlayStation 5 consoles to meet demands, so hopefully you won’t have too hard a time getting your console later this year.

