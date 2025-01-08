PS5’s DualSense Edge Controller Now Permanently Cheaper, but Not for Everyone

A good controller can make or break the gaming experience when it comes to quick reactions and the overall feel of the game. While any console worth its salt comes with at least one controller by default, many gamers choose to upgrade to a version that suits their preferences. While there are plenty of third party options out there, many brands release deluxe editions of their console controllers for players to enjoy – for a price. One such upgrade option is PlayStation’s DualSense Edge controller for the PS5.

The DualSense Edge controller was originally released in 2023, with the promise of being Playstation’s “first ever high-performance ultra-customizable” controller. It offers a variety of customization options to let players personalize their experience, with adjustable triggers and options to tweak stick sensitivity, vibration intensity, and more.

The controller also allows for greater control mapping, with additional mappable back buttons. For those sharing controllers, the DualSense Edge also allows players to create profiles that save their settings, so it’s easy to swap back and forth without re-mapping everything.

The DualSense Edge in its carrying case

Where a standard wireless DualSense controller replacement will run gamers around $75-80 depending on the color, the DualSense Edge has a pricetag to match those big marketing promises. In the US, the DualSense edge retails for around $200 USD, with a European pricetag of £209.99 / €239.99. That’s a little over double the price, for just one controller. It’s a premium product with a premium price tag, but that cost is about to go down – for some players.

DualSense Edge Controller Now Cheaper for Gamers in the UK and Europe

The cost of the DualSense Edge has gone down by about £10 / €20 in Europe, making it available for about £199.99 / €219.99. This appears to be a permanent change, with the retail price updated on Sony’s website. Unfortunately for players in the US, the price tag here doesn’t seem to have moved an inch, leaving the controller at its original price, at least for now.

Sony hasn’t given a reason for the price adjustment, but it may have something to do with the pending introduction of a new line of PS5 accessories. The gaming company recently posted a reveal trailer for a Midnight Black Collection of accessories, set to release in February 2025.

The items include a new version of the DualSense Edge controller, as well as a Playstation Portal remote player, PULSE Explore Wireless Earbuds, and a PULSE Elite Wireless headset. As the collection’s name suggests, they’re all jet black and will match the already released Midnight Black DualSense wireless controller. Interestingly, the new Midnight Black DualSense Edge will follow the new reduced pricing even though it’s a brand new release. For interested PS5 fans, the collection will be available for preorder starting on January 16 at 10am local time, via the PlayStation website.

That said, the new pricing for all other colors of the DualSense Edge controller is already live. Unless gamers really need that Midnight Black version, there’s no reason to wait if that small difference in the UK and Europe makes it feel more within reach. As for the US, well, the price is just the same as it’s always been.