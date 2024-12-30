PS5 Pro Seemingly Fixes a Big Problem With the Original PS5

Sony seems to have fixed a rather major issue with the PS5 that has been plaguing the console since its launch in 2020. By all accounts, the PS5 has been nothing but a success for Sony so far, especially in terms of units sold. Still, some PlayStation users have come across some problems with the PS5 over the years, one of which was related to the liquid metal in the console that could spill if the hardware was set up vertically. Now, with the PS5 Pro, it looks as though Sony has taken the opportunity to address this design flaw with the platform.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a new video from How Fix It on YouTube, the PS5 Pro was dissected in great detail. This teardown directly compared the internals of the PS5 Pro to that of the standard model of the PS5, which in this case is the PS5 Slim. In doing so, it was found that Sony has revised the hint sink seen on the PS5 Pro so that it now contains more ridge-like surroundings. This slight tweak ensures that the liquid metal of the heat sink will stay on the APU chip that it’s meant to cool.

To stress why this is an important alteration, some PS5 owners have previously reported that the liquid metal would spill out to other parts of the console if it was set up vertically. In turn, this spilling of the liquid metal could potentially damage other parts of the PS5 and would lead to the console overheating.

All in all, this previous problem with liquid metal spilling out wasn’t a vast one. The issue only seemed to impact a very small number of PS5 owners who chose to display their consoles in a vertical capacity. Still, when it came to designing the PS5 Pro, Sony clearly opted to implement this slight design change to the hardware to ensure that it wouldn’t ever spill. Whether or not this will truly solve the root issue forever is hard to know with the PS5 Pro still being so new, but it’s good to see that those who do opt to fork over $700 to purchase the high-end hardware likely shouldn’t be met with any malfunctions in this way.

[Thanks, PlayStation Lifestyle]