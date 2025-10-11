New RPG on Xbox Series X Has a Perfect 5/5 User Review Score

A new RPG on Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X has a perfect 5/5 user review score on the Microsoft Store. In other words, Xbox fans are loving it. Unfortunately, though, there is no Xbox One version of the game, so all of those still on the previous generation machine are not going to be able to play this new release from Bandai Namco until they upgrade.

The perfect 5/5 review score comes after nearly 200 user reviews. This isn’t a metric ton of user reviews, but it is not an inconsequential amount either. Further, the RPG has only been out since October 3. This game is Digimon Story Time Stranger from developer Media Vision and publisher Bandai Namco, who are currently charging $70 for the new RPG.

Digimon Story Time Stranger has, currently, a 78 on Metacritic, a very solid score, but nowhere near the perfect user review score it has on the Microsoft Store. It’s not just Xbox fans enjoying it, though. On Steam — where it is selling very well — it has a 92% approval rating. Meanwhile, on the PlayStation Store, it has a 4.72 out of 5 rating. What’s causing the discrepancy between user reviews and reviews from critics, we do not know, but there is one, and this isn’t that uncommon.

“This is the best Digimon game I’ve ever played,” reads one of these user reviews on the Microsoft Store. “I’d recommend it to anyone who enjoys turn-based combat, RPGs, and/or is a fan of monster tamers.”

Another adds: “The game is amazing and the story is very good. A must play for anyone that is a fan of JRPGs or the Digimon franchise.”

As noted, despite being the seventh game in the “Story” sub-series, Digimon Story Time Stranger is a standalone experience, and a great jumping-in point for newcomers. It isn’t connected to the previous games, and you don’t need any knowledge of or nostalgia for Digimon to enjoy it. If you like JRPGs, turn-based combat, or monster tamers, there is a good chance you will find something here. That said, be prepared for that classic JRPG grind, at times, as our official review of the Bandai Namco game notes.

Like previous Digimon RPGs, Digimon Story Time Stranger justifies its full AAA premium price point with lots of content. While not as long as some other popular JRPGs — like the Persona series, which it also borrows from — it is a 50-hour game once you add in the side content.

If you are looking for something as expansive as Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, this is not that. If you’re looking for something as tight and unique as Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, this is also not that. It is not on the level of these two RPGs, the best RPGs of the year, but if these games didn’t exist, it would certainly be in the conversation for the best RPG of 2025.

