PlayStation Store Has Over 700 PS5 Games on Sale (Some Less Than $1)

The PlayStation Store has over 700 PS5 games on sale right now through the new Dealmania promotion sale. On top of this, the same promotional sale on the PS Store has over 900 PS4 games discounted. That said, all 1,600-plus of these PlayStation games are only on sale until March 12, giving PS4 and PS5 users a limited window to take advantage of the deals.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Included in the sale are some of the latest and greatest PS5 games, including 2024 releases. Some of the games and series included feature: The Witcher, Death Stranding, Sonic, Persona, Marvel, The Last of Us, Call of Duty, Like a Dragon, Spider-Man, Dragon Ball Z, Crusader Kings, SpongeBob, Sackboy, Jurassic World, Predator, Bomberman, and The Elder Scrolls.

Below, PS5 users can specifically find the best PS5 deals included in the new PlayStation Store sale alongside a link to the specific PSN listing for each game. To this end, any PlayStation games without a native PS5 version has been omitted. While there are great PS4 deals to be had, many of these deals have been available for years.

Best PlayStation Store Deals Under $10

Play video

Best PlayStation Store Deals Between $10 and $20

Play video

Best PlayStation Store Deals Over $20

Play video

For more PlayStation 5 coverage — including all of the latest PS5 news, all of the latest PS5 rumors and leaks, and all of the latest PS5 deals — click here.