PlayStation Store Has Over 700 PS5 Games on Sale (Some Less Than $1)

The PlayStation Store has over 700 PS5 games on sale right now through the new Dealmania promotion sale. On top of this, the same promotional sale on the PS Store has over 900 PS4 games discounted. That said, all 1,600-plus of these PlayStation games are only on sale until March 12, giving PS4 and PS5 users a limited window to take advantage of the deals.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Included in the sale are some of the latest and greatest PS5 games, including 2024 releases. Some of the games and series included feature: The Witcher, Death Stranding, Sonic, Persona, Marvel, The Last of Us, Call of Duty, Like a Dragon, Spider-Man, Dragon Ball Z, Crusader Kings, SpongeBob, Sackboy, Jurassic World, Predator, Bomberman, and The Elder Scrolls.
Below, PS5 users can specifically find the best PS5 deals included in the new PlayStation Store sale alongside a link to the specific PSN listing for each game. To this end, any PlayStation games without a native PS5 version has been omitted. While there are great PS4 deals to be had, many of these deals have been available for years.
Best PlayStation Store Deals Under $10
- Alone in the Dark – $5.49
- Biomutant – $9.99
- Call of the Sea – $6.99
- Death’s Door – $4.99
- Deliver Us the Moon – $4.99
- Deliver Us Mars – $8.99
- Green Hell – $9.99
- Gris – $3.39
- Hades – $9.99
- Heavenly Bodies – $9.99
- Hotline Miami – $1.99
- Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number – $2.99
- Hunting Simulator 2 – $9.99
- Judgment – $9.99
- Kill Knight – $7.99
- Kingdoms and Castles – $9.89
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl – $4.99
- Sable – $9.99
- Serious Sam 4 – $5.99
- Shadow Warrior 3: Definitive Edition – $9.99
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope – $9.99
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan – $9.99
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition – $9.99
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – $7.99
- This War of Mine: Final Cut – $3.99
- Tormented Souls – $4.99
Best PlayStation Store Deals Between $10 and $20
- A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead – $19.79
- Crusader Kings III – $19.99
- Death Stranding: Director’s Cut – $19.99
- Disco Elysium – The Final Cut – $11.99
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot – $14.99
- Freedom Planet 2 – $14.99
- Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery – $11.99
- Goat Simulator 3 – $11.99
- Hellboy Web of Wyrd – $12.49
- Immortals Fenyx Rising – $11.99
- Jurassic World Evolution 2 – $14.99
- Lost Judgment – $11.99
- Monster Train – $16.24
- Predator: Hunting Grounds – $12.99
- Redcated – $18.74
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure – $19.74
- Sonic Origins – $11.99
- Slay the Princess – $14.39
- Space Engineers – $10.99
- SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake – $19.99
- Subnautica Below Zero – $17.99
- Subnautica – $17.99
- Thank Goodness You’re Here! – $13.99
- The Invincible – $19.49
- Under The Waves – $10.49
- Wild Hearts – $10.49
Best PlayStation Store Deals Over $20
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – $24.49
- Disney Dreamlight Valley – $29.99
- Earth Defense Force 6 – $35.99
- Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name – $24.99
- Lords of the Fallen – $21.69
- Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered – $24.99
- Persona 3 Reload – $34.99
- Planet Zoo – $32.49
- Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance – $35.99
- Sonic Superstars – $23.99
- Sonic x Shadows Generation – $37.49
- Super Bomberman R 2 – $29.99
- The Last of Us Part I – $29.39
- The Last of Us Part II Remastered – $39.99
- The Thaumaturge – $26.24
- The Thing: Remastered – $23.99
- Unicorn Overlord – $29.99
For more PlayStation 5 coverage — including all of the latest PS5 news, all of the latest PS5 rumors and leaks, and all of the latest PS5 deals — click here.