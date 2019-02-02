Sony First-Party Studios Are Mostly Focused on PS5, Says Analyst

With the PS4 era seemingly getting ready to run its last lap or two, and PS5 and general next-gen rumors and reports starting to surface, it perhaps shouldn’t come as any surprise that PS5 development kits are already out in the wild, and that Sony has some of its first-party studios working on PS5 games.

The news comes way of industry analyst Daniel Ahmad, who is known for his industry insight and being privy to information the rest of us aren’t. According to Ahmad, PS5 dev kits have already made their way to certain studios.

“PS5 dev kits are out there and I’ve heard positive things about it. But I wouldn’t expect any information in the immediate future,” said Daniel Ahmad.

Ahmed also revealed — via Reset Era — that not only are PS5 kits out in the wild, but Sony and its team of internal studios that aren’t working on announced PS4 games, have begun to shift to focus on PS5 development.

“2019 will be another solid year for the platform due to the large install base, growing network sales, strong third party software, first party software and back catalog,” said Ahmad. “Line-up for the first half of the year is set but second half is still in flux. Sony also has a couple of unannounced games (already existing IP) with PS4 in mind, but I’m conscious that there have been discussions around making them cross gen/next gen titles. In general, most of the focus for Sony first-party is on PS5 right now. It is still early to talk about next gen, but I imagine we’ll hear some whispers come out of GDC.”

If Ahmad is to be believed — Sony has already begun the process of transitioning to PS5, which seems to suggest next-gen, as reports have claimed, will arrive at some point in 2020.

Interestingly though, it appears Sony has only dished out PS5 dev kits to mostly first-party studios for the moment, as a new report reveals that a majority of developers are not currently working on next-gen games.

Anyway, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. When will PS5 release?