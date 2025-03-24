Indiana Jones and the Great Circle PS5 Pre-Order, Physical Editions, and How to Play Early

Bethesda and Machine Games finally revealed the date for the PS5 port of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. On April 17, PlayStation gamers can finally get their hands on Indy’s newest adventure. When it launched on Xbox Series X/S consoles last year, it was praised for its authenticity of the beloved film franchise, making this a must-play for fans of the Harrison Ford-led adventures. Although Ford doesn’t reprise his role, lauded voice actor Troy Baker (The Last of Us, Death Stranding) gives an excellent performance as the esteemed archaeologist.

With the Indiana Jones and the Great Circle PS5 release date revealed, there may be some questions regarding the upcoming port. Specifically, where can interested players pre-order the game, how can they play the game early, and what physical or digital editions are available are available to purchase? Fortunately, we have all the information right here for anyone looking forward to playing Dr. Jones’ latest adventure on a PlayStation platform.

How to Play Indiana Jones and the Great Circle early and Where to Pre-Order

Players looking to pre-order Indiana Jones and the Great Circle on PS5 should simply go to the PlayStation Store. Pre-orders are live right now for the Standard and Premium Edition for $69.99 and $99.99 respectively. Similar to the Xbox Series X/S release, players who pre-order the game will receive The Last Crusade Pack, which includes the Traveling Suit Outfit and Lion Tamer Whip cosmetics based on the third film.

Players who pre-order the Premium Edition of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle get several other goodies to enjoy. This includes up to 2-day Early Access to the game, which would start on April 15th. This early access period is also available to those who purchase the Collector’s Bundle, which we’ll get to in a moment. Here is everything included in the digital Premium Edition:

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle base game

Up to 2-Day Early Access beginning April 15th

The Order of Giants Story DLC

Digital Artbook

Temple of Doom Outfit

The Last Crusade Pack

Is There a Physical Edition of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle for PS5?

PS5 players looking to grab a physical edition of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle are in luck. Although, it may be considered a caveat for those not looking to spend a pretty penny on the upcoming port. The Collector’s Bundle is available to pre-order right now on Bethesda’s online storefront. This physical edition includes a disc copy of the Premium Edition of the game. This means players will get 2-day Early Access when it’s available. Here is everything included in the Collector’s Bundle:

The Great Circle 11” Globe with hidden storage

Allmaker relic replica

Jumbo SteelBook display case

New Adventure journal

