New Marvel Game Releases on PS5 to Nearly Perfect User Review Score

A new Marvel game has been released on PS5 and PS5 Pro via the PlayStation Store. Unfortunately, there is no PS4 version for those on the last-gen Sony console, and this is particularly unfortunate because, according to PlayStation Store user reviews, the new release is very good. To this end, right now the new Marvel game has a 4.83 out of 5-star rating after over 200 user reviews. For reference, on a 100-point scale, this is a score of 96.6, aka a near-perfect score. Its scores with critics, meanwhile, are substantially lower than this, showcasing yet another divide between consumers and critics, which is increasingly common.

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More specifically, over on the PlayStation Store, PS5 users are enjoying Limited Run Games’ Marvel Maximum Collection. As the name applies, this is a collection of games, and more specifically, a collection of retro Marvel games from the arcade, 8-bit, and 16-bit eras. The six different games include: X-Men: The Arcade Game, Captain America and the Avengers, Spider-Man/Venom: Maximum Carnage, Venom/Spider-Man: Separation Anxiety, Spider-Man/X-Men: Arcade’s Revenge, and Silver Surfer. Across these six games, there are Arcade games, Sega Genesis games, Game Boy games, NES games, SNES games, and Game Gear games. In other words, lots of nostalgia for many gamers who grew up playing the games primarily in the 1990s.

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Classic Marvel Games With New Features

While these are not remasters nor remakes, they aren’t just vanilla ports. There are upgrades and improvements, such as rewind functionality and save states. There is also a special new music player, a digital archive for each game, rollback netcode for X-Men: The Arcade Game specifically, a digital museum, cheat menus, and various display options, including CRT and scanline features.

For those who are interested in this collection of Marvel games, on PS5, it costs $25. Meanwhile, for those with a PS5 Pro, unfortunately, there are no PS5 Pro enhancements, which is not that surprising, as Limited Run Games has hardly supported the machine. That said, at least they have the excuse of predominantly working with retro games rather than new games, an excuse most don’t have, yet their support of the machine has ranged from lackluster to non-existent. Lastly, of course, you will need PlayStation Plus to play any online elements of the collection, which does feature multiplayer for select titles.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.