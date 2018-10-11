PS5 May Not Be a Big Departure from PlayStation 4

Earlier today we talked about how it was possible that the PlayStation 5 wouldn’t actually be called the PlayStation 5 but it seems that though the name may differ from platforms in the past, the next generation console might not be all that different as a whole.

Sony’s Kenichiro Yoshida sat down with the Financial Times recently to talk about the next generation console in response to the growing popularity of the mobile games market and consumer habits.

Yoshida-san told the publication, “At this point, what I can say is it’s necessary to have a next-generation hardware.” He declined to comment on whether or not the rumored ‘PlayStation 5’ title would stick or if they were going to go the Xbox route and name it something out of left-field.

From there, the Financial Times made public a few key rumors about the next generation, including the ability to stream on more devices, “as online streaming of games becomes more widespread and the company seeks to derive ever greater synergies between its games and movie divisions.”

What was interesting was that several anonymous names within the Sony camp have stepped forward to say that it won’t actually be that different from the PlayStation 4 other than a few tweaks in direction of potential portability and a renewed dedication to esports.

According a recent leak regarding that commentary, “People in the games publishing industry with knowledge of Sony’s plans for a future console said that early indications were that it might not represent a major departure from the PS4, and that the fundamental architecture would be similar.”

From previous leaks we’ve also learned that Sony is considering backwards compatibility for its next console, as well as some incredible fan-made concept art. You can learn even more about what the next wave of platforms will potentially offer with our Community Hub right here.

