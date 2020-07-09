New PlayStation Rumor Teases Unannounced PS5 Games That May Be Revealed Soon

✖

A new PlayStation rumor claims Sony still has some first-party and third-party PS5 games in the chamber, ready to announce. Last month, Sony revealed a slab of games and exclusive titles coming to the PS5, including a new Ratchet & Clank, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Gran Turismo 7, and Demon's Souls Remake. That said, amidst rumors of a second PS5 games event in August, a new report has surfaced confirming what many PlayStation fans previously thought: Sony still has plenty of PS5 games to reveal before the console releases.

The report comes way of Eurogamer's Tom Phillips, one of the most trusted sources in the industry, who doesn't divulge much, but does note Sony has smartly held some announcements back. When we will hear about these games, is unclear, but it's possible they will show up at the rumored August event.

As for what games this report could be referring to, who knows. One safe bet is the Silent Hill reboot, which has been subject to countless rumors and reports. Meanwhile, many expected to see the rumored remaster of Bloodborne at the aforementioned June event, so it's reasonable to think this will show up eventually as well.

Below, you can check out every PS5 exclusive rumored to be in development, organized by first-party, second-party, and third-party.

First-Party PS5 Exclusives:

Silent Hill Reboot

SOCOM Reboot

God of War 2

Uncharted 5

Bloodborne Remaster

Ape Escape Remake

New IP from Sony Santa Monica

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Legacy of Kain Remake

The Last of Us Part II Online

Third-Party and Second-Party Console Exclusives:

Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2

Project Awakening

New Hideo Kojima Game

Of course, take the initial report and the list of rumored games above with a grain of salt. Nothing here is official, and everything, as always, is subject to change.

