PlayStation 5 Dev Kit Reportedly Leaked

UPDATE: A developer has since confirmed that this is indeed the PS5 dev kit. Read more here.

Sony Interactive Entertainment has a new hardware patent that’s possibly related to the PlayStation 5. More specifically, a new patent filed by the PlayStation makers for an unknown electronic device has surfaced, and it looks like it’s probably for a PlayStation 5 development kit. If this is the case, then not only is this our first look at the development kit for the console that developers have started to get their hands on, but it possibly hints at what the PlayStation 5 could look like. As you may know, sometimes developer kits look nothing like their market counterpart — they are often much beefier — but sometimes they do share visual similarities.

Given that this is an official patent, means there’s no doubting these the validity of the images. The real question is whether this is for the PS5 development kit? Looking at the images, it’s hard to imagine it being anything else, but, for the moment, take this with a grain of salt, because we can’t know for sure what this device is. All we know is Sony has a patent for it and that it looks like a console dev kit.

Sony Interactive Entertainment has patent a unknown electronic device that looks similar to a PlayStation Dev Kit system. Could this be PlayStation 5 Development Kit? Source: https://t.co/uQWjKtkqJy pic.twitter.com/cl08VEj4SU — Andrew Marmo (@the_marmolade) August 20, 2019

As you will know, the PlayStation 5 currently doesn’t have a release date or even a release window. However, many are assuming it will hit holiday 2020 alongside the Xbox Scarlett. If this is the case — and it most likely is — then we should get an official hardware revealing soon, either during a special PlayStation Meeting in early 2020 or at E3 2020.

Anyway, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Do you think this is the PlayStation 5 dev kit? Meanwhile, for more news, media, and information on PlayStation 5, be sure to check out all of our previous and extensive coverage of the system and all things related to it by clicking right here.

Thanks, Andrew Marmo.