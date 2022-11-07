New PS5 Slim Console Rumored to Release in 2023

A recent rumor has suggested that a new, slim model of the PlayStation 5 will be releasing in the back half of 2023. In a general sense, it shouldn't be shocking whatsoever to hear that Sony might be looking to make a new version of the PS5. With the console nearing the anniversary of its two-year launch, it seems likely that a new model of the platform will arrive before long. And while Sony itself has yet to confirm that a slimmer version of the PS5 is on the way, it sounds like we could learn more on this front soon enough.

Based on new information from TheLeak.co, Sony is preparing to release a new model of the PS5 that will be smaller and lighter in comparison to the current version that is available. Although Sony might not refer to this new PS5 model as "Slim" in name, it should noticeably cut down on the heft of the console while also supposedly making changes to the exterior of the unit. Currently, it's not known exactly when this new PS5 console could arrive, but a release in the third quarter (July-September) of 2023 is said to be the window that Sony is preparing for.

As a whole, this isn't the first time that we've heard about a new PS5 model launching in 2023. Previously, publication Insider Gaming reported a little over a month ago that Sony was planning to develop a new PS5 that would feature a detachable disc drive. This version of the console was also claimed to be launching in 2023, which makes it seem likely that this rumored slim model and the version with a removable disc drive are one and the same. Only time will tell if this proves to be true, but it definitely seems like we should expect to hear more from Sony in the coming months.

Do you think it's only a matter of time until Sony releases a smaller version of the PS5? And would you be interested in buying this "slim" version of the console for yourself? Let me know either down in the comments or message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.