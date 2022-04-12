PlayStation Accidentally Leaks Major PS5 Controller News

PlayStation has accidentally leaked a major new feature for the PS5 DualSense controller. The PS5 controller is one of the biggest selling points of the new PlayStation controller. Between the adaptive triggers and haptic feedback, it offers an experience you can’t get on the Xbox Series X or Nintendo Switch. It’s an impressive controller, but right now it’s impossible to update its firmware without access to a PS5, which is a major problem for PC players with the controller. That said, it looks like this issue is finally being remedied.

With PlayStation bringing so many games to PC, it’s almost inexplicable that PC users currently can’t update the firmware of the DualSense without access to a PS5. Sony hasn’t officially announced that this is changing, but a cached and now deleted license agreement from Sony has leaked as much.

This leak not only means PC users will be able to update the PS5 controller, but it means PC users should be able to rely on official support going forward.

For now, take everything here with a grain of salt until Sony officially announces all of this information. Of course, we didn’t need this leak to know Sony was going to remedy this problem eventually. It was inevitable, but this leak seemingly relays word that the addition is imminent where previously we had no timeline on when to expect any of this to happen as PlayStation notoriously moves at its own pace when it comes to things like this, which is to say, slow.

At the moment of publishing, Sony hasn’t addressed this leak in any capacity. It never comments on rumors and leaks, so we don’t expect this to change, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

