Sony Reveals First PS5-Ready TVs

Sony has revealed the first PS5-ready TVs designed and targeted at hardcore PlayStation gamers who are looking to upgrade their gaming set-up alongside their upgrade from PS4 to PS5 this holiday season. More specifically, Sony has revealed two new "Ready for PlayStation 5" televisions that have special integration with the next-gen console and a variety of specs best suited for gaming. As you would expect, each TV comes with a premium price point indicative of its advanced specs and suite of features.

The first two of these televisions are already available. One is the XH90 4K HDR Full Array LED, which starts at $999.99. The other, the ZH8 8K HDR Full Array LED, is much more expensive. It starts at $5,999.99.

Of course, these televisions, especially the latter, come with state-of-the-art tech and features, but they also have been designed with gaming in mind. Both include a "Bravis Game Mode," which allows PS5 to play games on the TV in the lowest latency system. Meanwhile, there are also other features you can't get with other TVs. For example, you can turn on both the TV and console with the press of one button on the DualSense PS5 controller.

Whether all of this will be worth the premium price tag, who knows. However, Sony does note select and supported games will run at 120 frames per second with very low input lag on both. Meanwhile, the ZH8 also comes packing a future-proofing 8K resolution.

For more information and media on the pair of televisions, click here. It's unclear when the PS5 will release, but when it does, both of these televisions will be available.

