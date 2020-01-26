Bluepoint Games’ PS5 Exclusive Aiming to “Define Visual Benchmark” of Next-Gen

Bluepoint Games made a name for itself for remastering PlayStation classics, such as Shadow of the Colossus, Uncharted, and Gravity Rush. That said, it’s been teasing and hyping up its next project as its biggest ever, and it has continued shoveling coals into the hype train. At the moment of publishing, most rumors and reports suggest it’s a remake Demon’s Souls, which, well, would be a massive announcement. Meanwhile, there’s been others suggesting it’s a remake of the first Metal Gear Solid. And again, this would be a massive announcement. And there’s even been a few things here and there that have surfaced that suggest it could be a remake of The Legend of Dragoon, which wouldn’t be as impactful, but would make a lot of nostalgic PS1 gamers happy.

That said, whatever it is, Bluepoint says it’s aiming for it “to define the visual benchmark for the next generation of gaming hardware.” Now, this may not actually mean much, but it echoes what the developer has said about the project in the past.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Further, this statement in itself seems to suggest the game could be at the launch of the PS5. After all, the best way to set the visual benchmark for the next-gen of console gaming is to be there when it kicks off.

Now, as you may know, Bluepoint has been teasing its project in riddle-esq tweets that have been stumping PlayStation gamers for awhile.

‘Twas the night before, excitement mounts

In stealthily wrapped boxes creatures stirred for announce

Hope for adventure and victory spread

Visions of heroes enhanced in their heads

We sprang forth to play, exclaimed at the sight

Happy gaming to all, there’ll be no sleep tonight! pic.twitter.com/FtXKbZygZZ — Bluepoint Games (@bluepointgames) December 25, 2019

So calm this spooky night. A symphony of rumors – not one, but two – return from shadow. A resistance to dart home as black monsters escape twisted hills to wander lands and syphon souls. Filter your candy collections, soft from solid, and be eco-friendly. Have a metal Halloween. pic.twitter.com/mFFxI7BIDN — Bluepoint Games (@bluepointgames) October 31, 2019

Whatever Bluepoint is working on, it will likely be revealed at the PS5 reveal event, which according to leaks, rumors, reports, and scuttlebutt, is set to go down sometime next month.