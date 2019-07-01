PlayStation Focusing On Big Blockbuster Exclusives For PS5

According to a new report, PlayStation is focusing on big, blockbuster exclusives for the PS5. In other words, repeating its exclusives strategy it has had this generation on the PS4. As you will know, this more or less lines up with what Sony has teased about its first-party plans in the past, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise. Don’t change something that isn’t broken, and this generation Sony has killed it on the exclusives front with games like Bloodborne, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, Marvel’s Spider-Man, God of War, and Horizon: Zero Dawn. And it still has Ghost of Tsushima, Death Stranding, and it’s biggest one, The Last of Us Part II, to come.

In addition to focusing on big exclusives for PS5, Sony is also looking to continue to strike deals with big third-party publishers. This will presumably come in the form of timed exclusivity, marketing rights, and exclusive content. This has been a cornerstone for PlayStation this generation, so again, not very surprising to hear Sony is looking to continue its growing partnerships with many big third-party publishers.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Meanwhile, it’s safe to assume PlayStation will continue to be the console of choice to play non-Nintendo Japanese games. This generation, PlayStation has either gotten complete or timed console exclusivity on many big Japanese releases, such as Persona 5, NieR: Automata, Yakuza, and Dragon Quest.

Again, Sony found extraordinary success this generation, despite some fumbles on crossplay and backwards compatibility. And so you’d expect it to repeat the same battle plan for the PS5, and that would always include big PS5 exclusives.

Speaking of big PlayStation exclusives, the latest out of Sony is Days Gone, which you can read about via our official review.

“If you average out Days Gone’s shortcomings with its redeeming moments, you’re left with a game that’s just perfectly alright in every sense of the word, nothing more though perhaps a bit less,” reads a snippet from the review. “There are certainly those who are hyped for Days Gone and will no doubt enjoy everything Bend Studio and Sony has to offer while patiently awaiting the free content and bug fixes that are to come. For those who held a casual or tentative interest, though, it’s a game best bought on sale or used to hold you over until your next big purchase.”

Thanks, Wall Street Journal.