God of War Developer Seemingly Teases New PS5 Game

The PlayStation 5 is set to release later this year, despite this, we don’t know really any of the console’s exclusive games. That said, if there’s one game that’s for sure in development for the PS5, it’s a sequel to 2018’s critically-acclaimed and best-selling reboot of God of War. Sony Santa Monica’s latest game is one of the highest-rated games of the generation and Kratos is back to being one of the faces of the PlayStation brand. That said, while a sequel seems inevitable, Sony hasn’t confirmed such a game is in development. Further, the California-based studio has also been very quiet on what it’s doing, or at least it was.

Taking to Twitter, narrative animator at the studio, Kim Newman, posted a photo online of her doing motion capture work. Of course, Newman doesn’t divulge what project the motion capture is for, but it could really only be for one game: the aforementioned God of War sequel on PS5.

Again, assuming this is for God of War, this is our first soft-confirmation that the game is already in development. Now, usually motion capture work comes only after pre-production is complete, but this could be for an early announcement trailer. Back in the day, motion capture work was usually a sign that a game was pretty far along in development, but these days, motion capture work can begin quite early and run very deep into development. In other words, it’s hard to gauge how far along the game is in development based solely on this picture. However, there have been some rumors here and there suggesting the game is currently 2022 bound, or at least that’s the window the team is aiming for. Of course, this is nothing more than scuttlebutt, but it seems like a reasonable assumption.

