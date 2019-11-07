Sony Shares Exciting News About PS5 Games

According to Sony Interactive Entertainment, developers and publishers are finding running code on PlayStation 5 easier than any previous PlayStation system, suggesting the PS5 may be the easiest PlayStation system to develop for so far, which in turn should mean more games, and more quality games. News of the achievement comes way of Jim Ryan, the CEO of PlayStation who has been talking about the PS5 a bit this week.

According to Ryan, Sony is optimistic about this news, and it should be. As you may know, the PS3 was notoriously quite tedious to develop for. The PS4 corrected this and made things much more simpler for developers, but it sounds like the PS5 has taken things to the next level.

“One thing that makes me particularly optimistic that what we’re hearing from developers and publishers, is the ease in which they are able to get code running on PlayStation 5 is way beyond any experience they’ve had on any other PlayStation platform,” said Ryan while speaking with GamesIndustry.

Now, it’s unclear how much tangible impact this will have on the quality of games, but it should mean the PS5 at least gets more ports, especially from smaller to mid-tier developers. That said, even if we don’t see this difference manifest on the consumer side, developers will — and already are — seeing a difference, which is good to hear. If things are easier and smoother for developers that can only lead to good things.

PlayStation 5 is set to release sometime during Holiday 2020. At the moment of publishing, it's unclear how much it will cost or what games it will come packing at launch.