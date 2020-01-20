New PlayStation 5 Launch Game Revealed

Gearbox — the makers of series like Borderlands — and developer Counterplay Games have announced Godfall, a “looter-slasher” coming to PS5 and PC via the Epic Games Store. According to the pair, the game will launch sometime holiday 2020. However, according to a very reputable industry insider, the game is actually a PS5 launch title, which is currently also slated for a holiday 2020 release. Beyond PS5 and PC, there’s currently no word of any additional platforms, however, we do have a debut trailer, which you can peep at the top of the article.

Godfall has been announced. A third-person fantasy looter-slasher focused on melee combat, coming to PlayStation 5 & Epic Games Store Holiday 2020. Launch game for PS5. pic.twitter.com/pmwnTbTAvd — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) December 13, 2019

“We’re thrilled at Gearbox to have been chosen by Counterplay Games to bring their creative vision of Godfall to gamers on the PlayStation 5 and PC,” said Gearbox Publishing president Steve Gibson in a press release. “As we continue our mission to entertain the world, Godfall is a perfect fit with Gearbox Publishing. Playing with your friends and gearing up are some of the things we love most.”

“We’re innovating with Godfall to provide a fresh take on action RPGs by rewarding skill-based offensive gameplay and making every hit matter,” added Counterplay Games CEO and Godfall creative director Keith Lee added. “Namely, we want to feed into that yearning for the next best piece in your character build, so we plan to provide plenty of loot to players to ensure there’s meaningful impact to gameplay and playstyles.”

According to the pair, the new IP is a proper next-gen “looter-slasher” that is set in a bright fantasy universe where heroic knights save the day and arcane magic runs deep. The game is said to utilize high-impact third-person melee combat and combines it with a cycle of chasing down loot. And like most games of this type, it can be played by yourself, or with one other person or even with three via three-player co-op.

Below, you can read even more about the game, courtesy of an official rundown of its key features: