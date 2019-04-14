Rumor: PlayStation 5 Launch Titles Leaked

There’s been 56,898 reports about when the PlayStation 5 will release, and what type of specs it will come packing. But there’s been hardly any word about what games it will launch with. That said, a new rumor has surfaced deep from the rumor mill that claims to have knowledge of the launch line-up for Sony Interactive Entertainment’s next console. And if it’s true, it’s a pretty impressive line-up that should have a little bit of something for everybody.

Recently, a leaker who claims to be a third-party European developer working on a PS5 launch title posted on Pastebin about the PS5, including what games it will launch with. According to the post, the PS5 will launch with Gran Turismo 7 (which will also have PlayStation VR support), a PUBG free-to-play 4K remaster (exclusive to PS5), The Last of Us Part II, Ghost of Tsushima remaster, Battlefield Bad Company 3, the leaked Harry Potter game, the new Vikings Assassin’s Creed, and GTA VI (which will be exclusive to PS5 for one month). The leaker also makes note of a few PlayStation VR games and some other PS5 exclusives that aren’t named.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now, if this is all true, then this is a very impressive launch line-up, especially if Sony was able to secure a one month exclusivity period on GTA VI. But chances are, most, if not all, of this is inaccurate or flat-out fake. In other words, find the biggest grain of salt you can find and hold onto it. Some of this sounds plausible, but the GTA VI detail seemingly discredits it all. Not only is it incredibly unlikely we will get the next installment in the GTA series by then, but it’s even less likely Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive would strike any type of exclusivity deal.

Thankfully, most reports and leaks point at a 2020 release for the PS5, which means we should be learning more about what type of games it will be launching with very soon.

For more coverage on the PS5, click here. And as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know there. What games do you want to see the PS5 launch with?

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we cover the possible new Hawkeye series coming to Disney +, argue if Batman casting fatigue is setting in, we grade WWE Wrestlemania, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!