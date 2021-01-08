PlayStation Players Can Now Order PS2-Themed PS5

✖

PlayStation players can now order a special PS2-themed PS5, though not via Sony, Walmart, Target, GameStop, Best Buy, Amazon, or any other major retailer, but courtesy of SUP3R5. Earlier this month, SUP3R5 announced its "retro-inspired" PS5 console and PS5 DualSense controller. At the time, neither product was available to purchase, but today that changed. That said, if you want to pick up either of these custom-made pieces of nostalgic hardware, you will need to be prepared to fork over some additional cash money.

The special PS5 DualSense controller runs at $99 USD, while the console, which comes with the controller, runs at $649 USD. The former is limited to just 500 units, while the console is even more limited at 304 units. In other words, stock is going to vanish very, very quickly. In fact, by the time you're reading this, both pieces of custom-made hardware may very well be sold out.

That said, if you decide to purchase either of these products, you should keep in mind that neither come the way of Sony, who may very well shut down the operation before any products are shipped out. Further, "the retro-inspired conversion process" for the controller includes a complete disassembly of the controller, which will void its warranty. The console does not require this, and thus its warranty shouldn't be voided, but for now, there's no way to confirm this will be the case. For the console, all SUP3R5 is doing is temporarily removing the side panels from the console. Again, this shouldn't void the warranty, but for now, there's no guarantee it won't

It's also important to keep in mind this is a new operation with no history, and the return policy is very vague. Meanwhile, full payment is required at checkout, though the product won't begin shipping until sometime this spring.

