PlayStation Boss Apologizes for PS5 Restock Mess

PlayStation boss Jim Ryan has apologized for the PS5 stock issues, which have thwarted and frustrated millions of PlayStation fans from getting their hands on the new Sony console. Today, Sony announced that the PS5 has surpassed 10 million units sold, making it the fastest-selling console of all time, hitting the milestone a month quicker than the PS4, which went on to be the second best-selling home console of all time after only the PS2. In other words, it's off to a great start, despite the supply issues.

For those that don't know: a global microchip shortage has been plaguing just about every major market since the pandemic began. Buying a console in somewhat close proximity to its release can often be quite challenging under normal circumstances. Combine astronomical demand with supply issues, and you get the PS5 situation, and the apology from Jim Ryan below.

“We’ve built more PlayStations faster than we ever have before which makes me happy. But on the other hand, we’re some time from being able to meet all the demand that’s out there, which makes me feel bad,” said Ryan via Reuters. “Our partners are performing really well for us, but the chip shortage is definitely a challenge that we are all navigating."

For now, it remains to be seen when the PS5 stock situation will be alleviated, but according to a new report, it's not going to get better anytime soon. Right now, it looks like shortages will continue well into 2022 and possibly into 2023 as well. If this is the case, the PS5 may have trouble staying out ahead of the PS4, which was quickly able to meet demand, leading to huge sale spikes in its second and third years on the market.

