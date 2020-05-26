PlayStation 5 Website Updated Ahead of Possible PS5 Reveal

✖

Sony Interactive Entertainment has updated the PlayStation 5 website ahead of a possible PS5 reveal in early June. At the moment of publishing, it's unclear what the update means. Sony hasn't said what's in the update or why an update was made, but PlayStation fans are convinced it means something, and with the PS5 reveal event rumored to go down soon, PlayStation fans are connecting the dots between the update and the seemingly imminent event.

While Sony hasn't disclosed why the website has been updated or what has been updated, PlayStation fans have noticed some new flavor text, including word of "lightning speed" and "stunning games." Below, you can check out every new line reportedly added:

Lightning speed

Harness the power of a custom CPU , GPU , and SSD with Integrated I/O that rewrite the rules of what a PlayStation console can do.

Stunning games

Marvel at incredible graphics and experience new PS5™ features.

Breathtaking immersion

Discover a deeper gaming experience with support for haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and 3D Audio technology.

Interestingly, there's also a section of the site that's currently not displaying, suggesting Sony may be blocking something. However, it's also quite possible this is a technical issue, like the iframe for the newsletter not working.

As alluded to, the current rumors and reports have the PS5 reveal event pinned for some time during the first two weeks of June. Of course, this isn't official information, and it's also subject to change due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has and will continue to disrupt the plans of many.

That said, the sources in question have proven reliable in the past. which means many PlayStation fans have early June circled in their calendar.

If the reports and rumors are true, then Sony will surely need to announce the event sooner rather than later. Like this week soon. And this PlayStation 5 site update may hint at this announcement.

The PlayStation 5 is poised to release worldwide sometime this holiday season. Below, you can continue to read more about the console via the relevant links:

