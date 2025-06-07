PlayStation Store Makes AAA PS5 Game $60 Off for a Limited Time

On the PlayStation Store, a AAA PS5 game has been discounted by $60 for a limited time. This means the PS5 game is on sale for $9.09 rather than $69.99. This is thanks to a massive 87% discount that is live until June 12. Consequently, this is the cheapest the PS5 game has ever been available on the PlayStation Store. In fact, this is the cheapest the game has ever been on PS5 anywhere, however, it has been cheaper on Xbox consoles and Steam in the past.

The new PlayStation Store deal is specifically for The Quarry, an interactive horror drama game that was released in 2022 by Supermassive Games and 2K. For those not familiar with the former, they are the studio behind, most notably, Until Dawn. To this end, The Quarry is a spiritual successor to the 2015 PS4 exclusive.

Released for PS5 and other platforms in 2022, The Quarry garnered Metacritic scores in the 70s when it was released. Critically, the game fared a little worse compared to its consumer reception. For example, on the PlayStation Store it has a 4.26 out 5 after more than 14,000 reviews. Meanwhile, on Steam it has an 82% approval rating after more than 11,000 user reviews.

“As the sun sets on the last day of summer camp, the counselors of Hackett’s Quarry throw a party to celebrate. Things quickly take a turn for the worse,” reads an official description of the game on the PS Store, for those unfamiliar with it. “Hunted by blood-drenched locals and something far more sinister, the teens’ party plans unravel into an unpredictable night of horror. Play as each of the nine counselors in a thrilling cinematic tale, where every decision shapes your story.”

Those on PS5 that decide to trigger this deal and grab The Quarry for less than $10 should expect a game that is about 9 to 11 hours. However, those that want to 100% the game will need to play it more than once and put in closer to 30 to 35 hours with the horror game. Meanwhile, as typical with a horror game, PlayStation fans should also prepare for a “M” for “Mature” rating.

Those on PS5 Pro will be able to enjoy The Quarry but not with any type of PS5 Pro enhancements or if there are any, the game’s PlayStation Store listing makes no mention of any PS5 Pro upgrades.

