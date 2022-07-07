New PS5 System Software Update Available Now, Patch Notes Revealed

Sony has today pushed out a new system software update for PlayStation 5 consoles. Since the PS5 launched at the end of 2020, the platform has received some routine patches to help improve various aspects of the next-gen hardware. And while some of these updates have been huge and others have been almost pointless, today's patch for the PS5 falls somewhere in the middle.

As of now, PS5 owners around the globe can download the latest system update for the console. For the most part, this patch looks to expand the options available when it comes to ALLM (auto low latency mode). In short, ALLM allows your console to tell you your TV to switch to a dedicated "game mode" when playing games. This makes the overall gaming experience that much better and ensures that you're not seeing any lag or other various interruptions while playing.

The big caveat with this new PS5 system update is that it could very well have no impact on your own experience. Since ALLM support varies from TV to TV, there's a chance that your own television might not contain the option whatsoever. This is something that we've also seen in the past with the dedicated VRR patch for PS5 that rolled out earlier this year. Essentially, Sony is now adding expanded features to the PS5 that those with newer TVs will no doubt appreciate. However, if you're someone who still happens to be playing on a display that is a bit old, then today's patch and some others that we've seen in recent months aren't much to write home about.

If you'd like to find the full patch notes for today's new PS5 system update, you can check them out down below.

If you're using a TV that supports ALLM (auto low latency mode), you can adjust ALLM settings in [Settings] > [Screen and Video] > (Video Output] > [ALLM].

If you select [Automatic], your TV will automatically switch to low-latency mode while playing games.

If you select [Off], ALLM won't be enabled, except during VRR (variable refresh rate) output.

This system software update improves system performance.

[H/T PSLS]